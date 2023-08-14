TD Securities Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$83.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ opened at C$68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.62. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$37.45 and a 52-week high of C$70.54.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

