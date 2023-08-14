Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT at $21.62

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRSH stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,335 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

