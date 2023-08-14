Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $3.33

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rackspace Technology

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,285 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 292,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.