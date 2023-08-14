Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.36.

SLF stock opened at C$67.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.31. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$70.11. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

