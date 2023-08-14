Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.36.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current year.
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
