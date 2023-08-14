Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.36.

Shares of SLF opened at C$67.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.31. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 49.82 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

