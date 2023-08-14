CIBC Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRU.UN
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.7 %
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.