CIBC Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.7 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$24.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.93. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$30.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

