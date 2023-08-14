BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.25.

Stelco Trading Down 0.8 %

Stelco Dividend Announcement

TSE STLC opened at C$38.40 on Friday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$60.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

