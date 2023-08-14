Stifel Nicolaus Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$37.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.25.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

