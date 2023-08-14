TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.75.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$49.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.80. The stock has a market cap of C$49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.