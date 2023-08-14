Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.14.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.18. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.56 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.12. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.2128085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

