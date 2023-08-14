Cormark Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

TSE:VGCX opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.94.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

