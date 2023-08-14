Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 1.1 %
Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of C$8.78 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
