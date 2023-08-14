Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of C$8.78 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

