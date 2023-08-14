WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.43.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.