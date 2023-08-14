WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.43.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
