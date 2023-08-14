WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

