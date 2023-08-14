WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.