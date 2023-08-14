Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TSE VGCX opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.16. The company has a market cap of C$498.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.94.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

