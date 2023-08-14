LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

