Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.20.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

