Credit Suisse Group Boosts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $9.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

Repay Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $887.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.02. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repay

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Repay by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $9,137,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

