Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

