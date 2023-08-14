Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

