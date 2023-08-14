Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Lowered to $4.60 at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $949.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

