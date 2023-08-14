Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $99.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.94.

JACK opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $83,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

