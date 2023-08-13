KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.