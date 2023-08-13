RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

