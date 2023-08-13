IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $336,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,142,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,579,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $505.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

