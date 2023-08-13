California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,374 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Corning worth $45,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

