MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 413 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.29. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

