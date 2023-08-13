KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.