Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $339,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $226.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

