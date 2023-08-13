CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of CMS Energy worth $292,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 103.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

