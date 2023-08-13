Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,541 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

