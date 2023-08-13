Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Republic Services worth $249,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

