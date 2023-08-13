California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,672 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Trade Desk worth $44,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

