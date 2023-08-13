US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.76.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.46 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.86, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

