KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.