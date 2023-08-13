Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 657.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

