US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

