Glenview Trust co Buys 112 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $147.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $132.42 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

