Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,029 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $324,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $118.87 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

