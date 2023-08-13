Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,466 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 40,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of NXP Semiconductors worth $303,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.96. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

