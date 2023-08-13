Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $735,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.