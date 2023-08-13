Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 740.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $806.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $744.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $761.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

