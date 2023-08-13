Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,115 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of ONEOK worth $315,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

