Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $308.68 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $308,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Nucor stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.