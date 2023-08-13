Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

