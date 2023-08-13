KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.