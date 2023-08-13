Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.