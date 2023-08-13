The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Kraft Heinz worth $342,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.