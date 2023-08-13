Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 77 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

ALGN opened at $352.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

