KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.00 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.49.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

